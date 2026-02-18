Republican attorney general candidates meet for only debate in primary to succeed Ken Paxton

Recommended Videos

The four Republicans vying to be Texas’ next attorney general will meet in Dallas Tuesday night for their only debate ahead of the March 3 primary, offering a final chance for the candidates to sharpen contrasts with their opponents and lay out their visions for running one of the state’s most powerful offices.

This is the first GOP primary for attorney general in more than a decade without Ken Paxton in the running. During Paxton’s tenure, the office has become an increasingly influential part of the national conservative legal strategy to use the courts to advance policy goals, meaning this race is being closely watched in Texas and beyond.

While the candidates have participated in various local forums, Tuesday marks the first time all four will debate on the same stage. The event, set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Granada Theater, falls at the start of Texas’ 11-day early voting period, running from Tuesday through Feb. 27.

Public polling has shown that U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is the frontrunner, with the other three candidates hoping to keep him below 50% of the vote and force a runoff. Roy, a fourth-term congressman from Austin, previously served as chief of staff for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and the top deputy to Paxton when he was first elected attorney general. Roy has had a tumultuous relationship with Paxton and President Donald Trump, which his opponents are expected to hammer him on during the debate, but he maintains that this independent streak and adherence to limited government would serve him well as the next attorney general.

Galveston state Sen. Mayes Middleton, an oil and gas executive and prominent GOP donor, has poured almost $12 million of his own money into the race. Running as “MAGA Mayes,” Middleton touts his record as one of Texas’ most conservative legislators, while his opponents deride his lack of legal experience outside of his family company. Recent polling shows Middleton’s self-funded ad buys are moving the needle, putting him in the running for the second spot in the runoff against Roy.

State Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston and former Paxton aide and Department of Justice lawyer Aaron Reitz round out the field. Huffman is running on her experience as a prosecutor, judge and influential legislator, especially on criminal justice issues, promising to bring law and order to the agency. Reitz, who is polling toward the bottom despite Paxton’s endorsement, is hoping to stand out with his experience leading Paxton’s legal bombardment against the Biden administration and far-reaching promises to use the agency to wage war on the political left.

The debate is hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association and moderated by conservative influencer and author Allie Beth Stuckey.

“The next Texas Attorney General will build upon an office shaped by Ken Paxton, Greg Abbott, and John Cornyn,” RAGA Executive Director Adam Piper said in a statement. “The Texas Attorney General plays a critical role locally and nationally, from protecting Texans to promoting the rule of law and preserving freedom for future generations.

Whoever wins the primary on March 3 — or the runoff in late May, if necessary — will face the Democratic nominee. Three candidates are running; no Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994.