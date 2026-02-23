Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman killed after rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side, police say
Mexican army kills leader of powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel during operation to capture him
SAPD identifies woman killed in rear-end crash involving box truck on Northwest Side
4 injured after seven-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver on Northeast Side, SAPD says
Ethics investigation into US Rep. Gonzales’ alleged affair with staffer began months ago, attorney says
San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show
Man accused of pulling trigger in fatal Northwest Side hookah bar shooting, affidavit says
14 candidates crowd primary race for Texas Congressional District 21
Sky-high prices put 2026 World Cup matches in Houston out of reach for many soccer fans
Minimal flight disruptions in San Antonio following winter storm, unrest in Mexico

Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott deploys DPS to “prevent spillover” of Mexican cartel violence

Texas Tribune

Alex Nguyen

(Reuters/Paola Garcia, Reuters/Paola Garcia)

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to ramp up public safety and security operations along the southern border after violence erupted in Mexico following the killing of the country’s most powerful cartel leader.

DPS will increase operations by the Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Group as well as its Tactical Marine Unit and Aircraft Operations Division in the region to counter criminal acts and “prevent spillover activity from transnational threats,” Abbott said in a statement. DPS also is coordinating with the federal government to monitor security concerns out of Mexico.

Recommended Videos

On Sunday, the U.S. embassy issued a security alert urging American citizens in several states in Mexico to shelter in place due to security operations, related road blockages and criminal activities.

The warning came shortly after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, prompting violence from cartel members. Known as El Mencho,” he was also one of the United States’ most wanted fugitives. Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday urged people to stay informed and calm.

“Texans’ safety is my top priority, whether they are here at home or traveling abroad,” Abbott said Sunday. “I urge all Texans in Mexico to follow the guidance of U.S. officials, stay alert, and ensure they are in contact with the U.S. Embassy or nearest U.S. Consulate. Situations on the ground can change quickly, and staying informed can save lives.”

Monday morning, Sheinbaum said in a news conference that roadblocks had been cleared and that she expects canceled flights to resume by Tuesday. 

2026 Texas Tribune

Loading...