Turnover in East Texas politics may jeopardize regional sway at the Legislature

LUFKIN — Tuesday’s Republican primary election marks a new era for East Texas, as several of the powerhouses who have long championed the region at the Capitol won’t appear on the ballot for the first time in decades.

State Sen. Robert Nichols and Reps. Dade Phelan and Gary VanDeaver are retiring. And Rep. Trent Ashby, who held his Lufkin-based seat in the lower chamber for more than a decade, is locked in a tense election for the upper chamber.

Former state Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Conroe Republican, is also not returning to Austin after he was named Texas Tech University System’s chancellor. His Houston-area district includes a corner of southeast Texas.

Taken together, these exits create a dearth of seniority for East Texas in Austin. The loss of clout could imperil regional objectives, given the importance of deal-making and relationships at the Legislature.

“The tree’s been shook for us, we’ll see what hits the ground,” said Michael Molling, a Nacogdoches County Republican Party precinct chair who helps run elections and organize support in his neighborhood.

Republicans in East Texas have dominated elections for decades, drawing little opposition from the Democratic Party. That means the winners in Tuesday’s election will likely coast to Austin in the fall. Their task will be to prepare for the 2027 Legislature in short order.

East Texas voters told The Texas Tribune they want lawmakers next year to change the state’s property tax system, bar Democrats from holding power and keep the rest of the state out of their water supply.

The first two issues align with the party’s platform, but a fight over water is expected. A lack of legislative experience and relationships could leave the region’s water supply vulnerable.

“The reality is, in any given session, more than half the legislature probably has less than two sessions under their belt,” VanDeaver said. “It’s not totally out of the ordinary. But it is — especially for East Texas — a point of concern, because we do have major issues facing us, like water. And we do need people who will fight for what’s best for East Texas.”

Heated race to replace Nichols

The biggest loss to East Texas’ delegation is Nichols, who represented the region that includes Cherokee, Angelina and Polk counties since 2006.

Nichols is well known for his willingness to break with the majority of his party on major issues. He was one of two senators who voted to convict fellow Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on articles of impeachment for corruption and bribery. He was among the few anti-abortion lawmakers to support exceptions for rape in the state’s abortion ban. And he rejected private school vouchers and watered down a bill to bar local governments from using public funds for lobbying.

He led the Senate transportation committee and has defended the region’s water supply.

Ashby, the House member, is Nichols’ preferred successor. He is facing an extremely well-financed opponent, Rhonda Ward, a local realtor who has worked with the state party to advance conservative policies.

“A member who’s coming over from the House, who has experience working in the House, has learned to work with members of the Senate, is totally different from someone who’s never worked in the building, who doesn’t even know where the bathrooms are,” Nichols said. “There’s a huge difference in the learning curve.”

Both Ashby and Ward said they feel confident in their abilities to walk into Austin ready to tackle what challenges may come.

Ashby has more than 13 years of experience in the Texas House, working closely with senators like Nichols to advance legislation that has long benefited the region. His key priorities going into 2027, if elected, include creating a logical solution to the groundwater debate, funding public education and fixing the comptroller’s property valuation study methods.

“We have to have a state senator and state representatives that will fight for our rural values, for those things that we hold near and dear,” Ashby said. “Sometimes those don’t fall along a party line, but we have to have a state senator that will work with our other rural House members to fight for those issues that are so important to rural East Texas.”

Ashby’s connections with state senators that he built over his tenure give him significantly more experience than many of his fellow House members, said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University.

“He already has operated within a more rarefied, more influential group of House members,” Jones said. “In terms of knowing how to utilize power, he has more experience than your average Republican Texas House member.”

Patrick Castillo, an East Texas businessman, worries about what state lawmakers will grapple with next year and wants to go with someone he trusts: Ashby.

“With everything going on now, it is not a good time to go with inexperience,” Castillo said.

Not everyone is upset by the potential for more turnover at the Capitol. Carol Jones, a retired school teacher who said she would vote for Ward, said she thinks the Capitol is overdue for a shakeup. She said the men who have represented East Texas have not improved the region.

“I think the good ol’ boys time should be over,” Jones said.

“Rhonda has a positive attitude. She’s up on what’s going on. She’s not going to go in there blind and have to be led around or influenced so much. I think she has her own mind. I think she’s a smart person. I think she has some good ideas, and I hope to see some of her ideas come to fruition.”

Ward has sharply criticized Ashby’s record and tagged him as a Democrat because he served a Democratic congressman early in his career and his own voting record has been more moderate. She has built her own influence in Austin, advocating for property tax reform, she said.

Ashby has had more than a decade to accomplish his campaign goals and hasn’t, Ward said. She believes it is time for East Texas to send some new blood and fresh eyes that will promote the region’s more conservative values.

“You’ve also got to remember, we’re going to have five new senators coming in,” Ward said. “We’re all going to be in relationship-building mode. It’s not like I’m going to be the Lone Ranger out there, because there will be five of us.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who leads the 31-member Senate, has not endorsed in the race, a notable omission, Jones, from Rice, said.

“Dan Patrick, by not endorsing anyone in the race, has signaled that he views Ashby as acceptable, but wouldn’t have been his first pick,” Jones said. “With Ward, he must still have some reservations, because he hasn’t endorsed her as well.”

East Texas isn’t losing all of its clout in the state Senate. Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican, is expected to win reelection this year and continue representing northeast Texas.

“He’s certainly in that top tier of influential senators. So East Texas remains well represented,” Jones said.

Changes in the Texas House

It’s not uncommon to see several new faces in the House. Ashby was among 41 other freshmen lawmakers during his first legislative session — that session had the largest number of freshman lawmakers since the 1980s, according to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas. And the 150-member Texas House had 31 freshmen at the start of the 2025 session.

But this turnover comes at a time when all eyes are on East Texas as the state navigates mounting pressure from new constituents for water. Without the political clout veteran lawmakers enjoyed, it could result in a tougher session for regional goals.

Kelley Holcomb, the manager of the Angelina and Neches River Authority that manages water quality and production in a large part of the region, said Nichols and Ashby had considerable sway at the Capitol and that catching up new lawmakers on water issues will be a top priority to help defend East Texas’ water supply.

“You’re going to have a brand new state rep in Trent’s former district that we’re going to have to educate,” he said.

Three Republican candidates are vying for Ashby’s seat, which includes Angelina and Polk counties: Paulette Carson, Stephanie Sjoberg and Rocky Thigpen. They will face off against local Democrat Shelley Tatum, who didn’t draw a competitor for the primary.

All three Republican candidates recognize that the conversation around water, property taxes and education this session will be important for the region. The question will be who voters believe can do it best.

Ashby has not endorsed a candidate, as he hopes to build a strong bond with whoever his successor is should he win the Senate seat, he said. Thigpen is a former Lufkin City Council member and Angelina County commissioner. Sjoberg is a research and business analyst. Carson served as the vice chair of the Trinity County Republican Party and has started two nonprofit organizations that have led her to lobby in Austin.

Phelan leaves the lower chamber after once serving as its leader for two terms. He was targeted by the state’s far-right wing of the party for his leadership role in impeaching Paxton, among other grievances. He abandoned the speakership in 2025 and chose not to run for reelection this year.

Only one Republican, Ray Callas, is in the race to represent the Beaumont area. He’ll face off against Democrat Jacky Hernandez in the fall.

In the northeastern corner of the state, Josh Bray and Chris Spencer are duking it out to represent Bowie, Cass and Lamar counties, which VanDeaver did for 14 years. Whoever wins that seat will inherit a longstanding battle over the creation of the Marvin Nichols Reservoir. VanDeaver said protecting water resources will be a key battle this session, and his successor will need to be prepared for a fight.

“Hopefully, we will elect some good new members who can go in and pick up where we left off, who can carry the battle forward,” VanDeaver said.

Disclosure: Rice University and Texas Tech University System have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.