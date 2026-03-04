Skip to main content
Texas

John Cornyn, Ken Paxton neck and neck with early voting in major counties

Texas Tribune

Gabby Birenbaum

(The Texas Tribune, The Texas Tribune)

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton were neck-and-neck as early vote returns were tallied in the Texas’ largest counties on Tuesday, a welcome result for the senior senator and his allies.

Paxton, who launched a primary challenge to four-term incumbent Cornyn last year, has criticized the senior senator for not being loyal enough to Trump or conservative enough for Texas’ GOP base. Cornyn, meanwhile, has appealed to voters on character and electability concerns, saying that Paxton’s long history of ethical baggage is both disqualifying and concerning for a general election.

U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Houston, is currently in a distant third.

To win outright, a candidate needs to win at least 50% of the vote. No poll has shown any candidate clearing that bar, and the early vote results indicate that a May 26 runoff is coming. 

In the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where Paxton is from, Cornyn led among early voters in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant Counties. The two were nearly tied in Harris County. 

With early results in, Hunt was leading in zero counties.

2026 Texas Tribune

