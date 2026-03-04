Kamala Harris endorses James Talarico for U.S. Senate after supporting his opponent in the primary

Former Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed state Rep. James Talarico on Wednesday, hours after the Austin lawmaker won the widely watched Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, and called on the party to unite around the nominee after she previously backed his opponent U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Talarico, who campaigned on a populist message rooted in his Christian faith, clinched the win early Wednesday. The competitive primary also brought a wave of voters to the polls during the early voting period.

“The results in the Texas Senate primary show that our party is energized like never before, and that we have an opportunity to achieve something historic this fall,” Harris said in a statement.

“I congratulate James Talarico for his win, and the inspiring campaign he continues to build. I appreciate that he is making the case for the kind of civic renewal our country needs. I offer him my full support in the months ahead.”

Harris has also sent out an email asking for donations for Talarico’s campaign.

In the days leading up to the primary election, Harris recorded a robocall in support of Crockett, who was a national co-chair of her presidential campaign. The Dallas Congressman on Wednesday conceded the race, while adding that she would work to boost Democrats in the general election.

“I want to salute my dear friend, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett,” Harris said in the same statement. “She has a bright future, and I am looking forward to the leadership she will bring to the fights ahead.”

It remains to be seen who Talarico would face in November, as U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are heading to a Republican primary runoff in May.

“Now is the time for Democrats to unite behind our nominee so that we can build on this wave of momentum, turn Texas blue and win victories up and down the ballot this November,” Harris said.