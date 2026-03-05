Skip to main content
Texas

ICE moving toward closing El Paso detention camp, report says

Texas Tribune

By Ayden Runnels

(Paul Ratje For The Texas Tribune, Paul Ratje For The Texas Tribune)

Camp East Montana, a hastily constructed immigration detention facility in El Paso currently experiencing a measles outbreak, is in the process of being closed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a report from the Washington Post.

A document was distributed to ICE staff, the Post reports, indicating the agency was drafting a letter to terminate the facility’s $1.2 billion contract at an unspecified date. The facility’s contract with Acquisition Logistics LLC is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2027. A spokesperson with the company did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

News of the potential closure of the facility located on the Fort Bliss U.S. Army base prompted immediate response from U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, who called the camp the “epitome of fraud, waste, [and] abuse.” Escobar has led calls to close the facility over reports of inadequate medical care.

“The Trump administration has used El Paso as ground zero for its sick, twisted immigration enforcement policies for years, and Camp East Montana is no different,” Escobar said in a statement. “Our community must remain vigilant and committed to the continued fight while rejoicing that this dark chapter is over.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement that the agency was reviewing the facility’s contract, but that no decision had been made about its extension or termination. Spokespeople for ICE and DHS did not immediately respond to a follow-up question on whether the contract review was scheduled or triggered by some other factor.

“DHS undergoes rigorous audits and inspections of our facilities to ensure they are meeting our high standards,” the spokesperson said.

Camp East Montana has been mired in controversy since it opened in August as part of President Donald Trump’s national effort to arrest and deport large numbers of undocumented immigrants.

In January, the death of Geraldo Lunas Campos, a 55-year-old Cuban detainee, at the camp was ruled a homicide. ICE initially said Campos’ death was due to medical distress then later attributed it to a “spontaneous use of force” to “prevent him from harming himself.”

Campos’ death was the second of three at Camp East Montana in a six-week period beginning in mid-December, and the first homicide ruling for the death of an ICE detainee linked to staff in at least 15 years, according to experts. The three who died at the camp represent half of the six deaths in ICE custody in Texas since mid-December.

At least 14 cases of measles have been detected at the camp and 112 people were being isolated as of Tuesday. The outbreak follows two cases of tuberculosis and several cases of COVID-19 reported in January.

The camp’s population has lowered to about 1,500 detainees, roughly half of its population in January, according to a document obtained by the Post.

While Camp East Montana is under consideration for closing, the Trump administration seeks to open additional ICE facilities in warehouses across Texas and the country to handle a rapidly increasing detainee population. In January, DHS bought several industrial park warehouses in El Paso for $123 million.

Lomi Kriel contributed to this story.

2026 Texas Tribune

