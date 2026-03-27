Dan Patrick adds data centers, prediction markets and THC to Senate priorities

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Friday instructed state senators to study a broad range of policy issues ahead of next year’s legislative session, including prediction markets, data centers, THC and more, expanding on an initial list of priorities that included “preventing Sharia law” and investigating Medicaid fraud.

Patrick’s latest list of interim charges corresponded with many of the priorities House Speaker Dustin Burrows laid out Thursday.

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Data centers appeared three times on Patrick’s priorities, with the lieutenant governor — who leads the state Senate — instructing various committees to assess the water demands of “energy-intensive technologies,” including data centers; to consider how to meet electricity demands of data centers but also “balance economic development benefits of this growth against the impacts on landowners, private property rights, water infrastructure, and community integrity;” and evaluate the costs of the sales tax exemption granted to data centers.

Patrick also indicated a continued focus on banning hemp-based THC products, charging the Health and Human Services Committee with studying “the impact of THC on increased health care costs, mental health emergency detentions, and the risk of being diagnosed with a THC-induced psychotic disorder.” Patrick made a ban on the products one of his top priorities last legislative session, but the bill that passed the Legislature was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Prediction market gambling also landed in Patrick’s sights, as markets like Kalshi and Polymarket have expanded in the state through a federal loophole even while sports betting and casinos are otherwise outlawed in Texas. Patrick instructed the state affairs committee to “study the sudden inundation of prediction market gambling” and “make recommendations to ensure the integrity of Texas elections and Texas sports.”

On property taxes, Patrick reemphasized “Operation Double Nickel,” his proposal to reduce property taxes by further increasing the amount of a home’s value that can’t be taxed to pay for public schools, known as the homestead exemption. The plan also involves lowering the age at which Texans qualify for additional relief on their school tax bills.

Patrick’s proposal contrasts with the approach House leadership has generally favored to reduce property taxes, via compressing school district tax rates and lowering appraisal caps. Gov. Greg Abbott has laid out a separate property tax cut plan, the centerpiece of which is abolishing homeowner school property taxes, setting up a potential legislative fight over the issue next year.

Patrick also listed election security and efficiency on his list of priorities, directing the State Affairs Committee to “guarantee poll watcher access,” study “different methods counties employ regarding the marking and counting of ballots” and evaluate countywide polling sites during primary elections. Thousands of Dallas County voters showed up at the wrong polling location this month after the Dallas County GOP eliminated countywide polling sites, leading to election day chaos.

Like Burrows’ list, Patrick’s priorities include cracking down on immigrant truck drivers, with the Transportation committee charged with ensuring English-proficiency of drivers and bolstering safety standards of driving schools through “unannounced or undercover audits.”

Patrick also included reproductive issues on his list, instructing senators to “examine the unethical and foreign interests exploiting the surrogacy and fertility industries in Texas” and to study the “continued threat posed by abortion pills unlawfully shipped to Texas.” The Legislature last year restricted the manufacturing and distribution of abortion pills in the state.

In another alignment with the House, Patrick directed the Heath and Human Services committee to study “the drivers of rising health care costs.” Thousands of Texans are seeing higher premiums this year after the Republican-controlled Congress declined to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies last year.

The Committee on Religious Liberty, formed this month by Patrick, was charged with recommending “any legislation needed to improve, enhance, or complete implementation” of measures the Legislature passed last session requiring the public school classrooms to display the Ten Commandments and enabling schools to devote time during the day to prayer.