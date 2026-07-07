Texas Senate panel lays groundwork for renewed push to ban THC products

The Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services held a public hearing Tuesday to gather information that will shape future legislation on THC products sold in the state.

Lawmakers made arguments against THC that harkened back to the days of the “Just Say No” campaigns of the ’80s regarding the risks of THC usage and its effects. Members of the committee used the frying-pan-and-brain analogy as an example of how these products cause mental health problems among young people.

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The purpose of the meeting was to address the societal impacts of THC product consumption. No decision was made at the meeting because it was meant to be just for analysis.

“Nancy (Regan) is the one who started the war on drugs; she was made fun of, and still is today. But you know, she was right. She saw the big picture of how this stuff is so insidious and gets into every fiber of society and every element of family,” said Sen. Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, who confirmed he will once again file a bill to ban consumable hemp products at the next legislative session.

A public comment period wasn’t allowed for the sake of time, lawmakers said, although invited members were allowed to speak. Five of the experts who were called to speak by committee members were those who have been vocal against THC products.

Invited speakers included Allen Police Chief Steve Dye, who became the face of THC raids, and Aubree Adams, the director of Citizens for Safe and Healthy Texas, who actively campaigns against hemp-derived THC products, citing the risks to youth and mental health.

Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, chair of the committee, said data provided to the state by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services show that in fiscal year 2024, 1,559 children tested positive at birth for THC, and in 2025, the number increased to 1,896, underscoring the need for change.

“I have faith that we can find solutions that will improve our state’s public health and safety, while also respecting the dignity of every Texan who has lost their way due to the fog of mental illness and substance abuse,” she said.

“They call fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction. I disagree. Fentanyl is a weapon of mass death. THC is a weapon of mass destruction, causing chemical injuries to the brain from the body,” Adams told the committee.

Medical experts and educators from across Texas were also called to speak on cannabis use disorder and the risk of frequent THC usage, with them citing the increasing number of THC-related calls to poison control.

“When products became easier to obtain, more people used them, and when more people use them, more people are harmed by them,” said Dr. Matthew Rossheim, an associate professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Katharine Neill Harris, a drug policy fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, said some comments from lawmakers conflated issues related to cannabis use with broader challenges related to mental illness, homelessness and youth learning.

“For example, THC can increase the risk for psychosis or psychotic episodes in those who are predisposed to or have a history of such conditions. This is different from saying that THC causes psychosis in an otherwise healthy individual,” Harris said.

Harris said there are real health concerns related to THC, but affordable treatment must be a topic of conversation if lawmakers want to see real change.

“Prevention is ideal. When substance use disorders can’t be prevented, early treatment is the next best option,” she said. “The lack of affordable, accessible, high-quality treatment options in the state increases the likelihood that those with mild substance use disorders will progress to more severe addiction.”

The committee meeting took the opposite tone from what state Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas, and Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, said earlier this year, when they told cannabis industry leaders at the Texas Cannabis Policy Conference that the attempted ban on consumable hemp opened their eyes to how passionate Texans are about these products. Now it’s time to find a safe and responsible way to regulate businesses that sell THC instead of prohibition, they said.

Last year, the Texas Legislature voted to ban the products out of fear that these intoxicating products were consistently getting into the hands of children. But, Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the decision last summer, before asking the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and DSHS to increase regulations on the industry instead.

The Texas Department of State Health Services released regulations on consumable hemp-derived THC products that went into effect on March 31. These new regulations include child-resistant packaging, a significant increase in licensing fees, new labeling, testing, and bookkeeping requirements. The rules also codify the legal purchasing age to 21, which went into effect last year as an emergency directive.

Also, under the new rules, laboratory tests now measure the total amount of THC in a product. If THC levels exceed the 0.3% threshold, even if it’s only activated upon being smoked, the product will be noncompliant under state regulations. As a result, some of the most popular hemp products, like THCA flower and pre-rolled joints, have been banned.

The rules also increase licensing fees for manufacturers of hemp-derived THC from $258 to $10,000 per facility and retail registrations from $155 to $5,000, which industry leaders say will fulfill the ban by forcing businesses to close.

Supporters of the licensing fee increase said this is a necessary step to protect children from hemp products and want more enforcement of penalties on hemp stores that operate without a license.

Perry, during the committee meeting, applauded the high licensing fees, suggesting that the goal is to close businesses.

“The cost of doing business is going to get so high that most of them will go out of business, I hope,” he said.

Perry said those who need these popular THC products need to seek the Christian God because he has reached his breaking point with the hemp industry and will do everything in his power to see them closed down.

“Hopefully, you’ve got support, hopefully you’ve got people that have the faith. It’s the good Lord that created us, Christ that saved us, and a spirit that moves us,” he said.

Disclosure: Rice University has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in The Texas Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.