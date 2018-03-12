Texas

Austin Police respond to explosion at home on city's East Side

Explosion occurred in 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive around 6:45 a.m.

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has responded to call for an explosion at a home on the city's East Side.

According to a tweet sent out by Austin PD early Monday, the original call was made around 6:44 a.m. for an explosion at a home in the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive, which is located not far from East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No other information about the explosion is known at this time.

Police said a briefing time and location for a staging area have yet to be determined.

At this time, there is no confirmation on any injuries.

