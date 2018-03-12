Austin Police respond to explosion at home on city's East Side

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has responded to call for an explosion at a home on the city's East Side.

According to a tweet sent out by Austin PD early Monday, the original call was made around 6:44 a.m. for an explosion at a home in the 4800 block of Oldfort Hill Drive, which is located not far from East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

No other information about the explosion is known at this time.

Police said a briefing time and location for a staging area have yet to be determined.

At this time, there is no confirmation on any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

APD responding to a reported explosion in the 4800 blk of Oldfort Hill Dr. The incident number is 180710340. The call came in as a nature unknown urgent at 6:44 this morning. PIO is en route and will tweet briefing time and location once determined. NOI — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 12, 2018

