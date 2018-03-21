Pflugerville police investigate suspicious package overnight

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Pflugerville police investigated a suspicious package found overnight.

Police Chief Jessica Robledo made the statement in a video posted to the department's Facebook page early Wednesday.

Chief Robledo said they received calls regarding suspicious behavior in the 200 block of Second Street and that the department is now investigating.

"Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement followed up, and we are investigating the packages there to make sure there’s nothing to be concerned about,” Robledo said.

At this time it is unclear if this incident is tied to the events that took place in both Austin and Round Rock.

