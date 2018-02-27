These SA high schools plan to walk out for nationwide protest of gun violence

SAN ANTONIO - On the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, students from at least 10 San Antonio area high schools are planning to participate in the #NationalSchoolWalkout on April 20.

On Feb. 18, KSAT.com reported that several groups that include students, teachers, and activists have organized school walkouts nationally following the Parkland, Florida, school massacre that claimed the lives of 17 people.

And according to a website that is helping protestors organize April’s walkout, nearly a dozen San Antonio high schools from local major school districts intend on taking part in the nationwide protest.

National School Walkout is calling for students to attend school and then promptly walk out at 10 a.m. to protest outside their campus, chanting, “We are students. We are victims. We are change.”

On Friday, April 20th we want students to attend school and then promptly WALK-OUT at 10:00 am. Sit outside your schools and peacefully protest. Make some noise. Voice your thoughts. "We are students, we are victims, we are change." — National School Walkout (@schoolwalkoutUS) February 17, 2018

“Together, we will send a message that we won’t tolerate any more inaction on this issue. And if cowardly politicians fail to act, young people will show them the consequences of letting so many Americans die by voting them out in November,” a statement on the website said.

Below are the schools that have since signed up for the April 20 walkout that has no affiliation with the schools or the districts:

San Antonio Independent School District

Sidney Lanier High School

Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Thomas Jefferson High School

St. Phillip’s College Early College High School

North East Independent School District

Douglas MacArthur High School

Theodore Roosevelt High School

Lee High School

Northside Independent School District

Oliver Wendell Holmes/Business Careers High School

John Jay High School

Antonian College Preparatory High School

The Winston School of San Antonio

