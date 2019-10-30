Third person arrested in murder case of 77-year-old newspaper deliverer

SAN ANTONIO - The family of a 77-year old newspaper delivery man gunned down at a gas station in July said they want justice, and for them, that means everyone involved in the shooting should face charges.

Pete Rodriguez described his uncle, Jose Rodriguez, as a giving, happy person who would help anyone in need.

"He was really easy to get along with, you know? I don't think he had any enemies at all, none at all. He would go out of his way to help people out," he said.

On Monday, San Antonio police arrested 20-year-old Bryan Bautista for murder in connection with Jose Rodriguez's death. This is the third arrest in the case. In August, Rene Garcia and Manuel Martinez III were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Police and court documents say Martinez and Garcia approached Jose Rodriguez to rob him. He was shot in the face and died at the scene.

Police records say Bautista was in the vehicle that dropped them off and later picked them up as they left the scene following the shooting. The driver is listed as a witness, and it's unclear if he will be charged.

"I think the family won't be at ease until justice is served," Pete Rodriguez said. "It was a senseless crime. They didn't take anything, but they did kill him."

The family believes one more person should be arrested. They said the tragedy of Rodriguez's death, and the death of his son just weeks before in a crash, has brought the large family closer together.

Bautista has a criminal record. According to online documents, he was arrested and placed on probation for unlawfully carrying a weapon around the same time the murder happened.

