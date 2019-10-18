Tire-slashing incident at North Side apartment complex ends in gunfire

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot after he was caught slashing a car's tires in the parking lot of a North Side apartment complex, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

McManus said a resident of an apartment complex in the 11800 block of West Avenue learned that his car's tires were being slashed and confronted the man, McManus said.

Moments later, the resident shot the man, who McManus said was also an apartment resident. The man, who McManus said had a large knife on him, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspected shooter, who McManus said was in possession of a small-caliber handgun, was taken into custody and was being questioned.

McManus said he didn't know the relationship, if any, between the two men.

