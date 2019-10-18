Comal ISD says viral, racially charged photo is fake

SAN ANTONIO - An image that appears to show Smithson Valley High School football players with profane and racist comments is fake, Comal ISD officials said.

Steve Stanford, executive director of communications at Comal ISD, said the image “looks like it was doctored by someone else.”

The district learned about the image this morning, Stanford said, and then identified the students in the photo.

The students presented the original photo, which did not include the words “f*** them n******” and “f*** Judson," Stanford said.

Judson ISD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stanford said the district is looking to trace the origins of the doctored image.

“We’re just very concerned that someone may have taken and doctored an image that was posted in good faith,” he said. “It is very concerning.”

The photo began to circulate Thursday ahead of tonight's football game between Judson and Smithson Valley at Rutledge Stadium.

Comal ISD is continuing to investigate.

