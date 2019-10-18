Man stabs two other men at downtown bus stop, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody after stabbing two other men with a small knife at a Greyhound bus stop around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North St. Mary's Street.

According to San Antonio police, an altercation between the suspect and two victims led to the stabbing, though police are still unclear on the details of the altercation.

The victims are a man in his 20s and a man in his 30s who have not been identified.

Both victims were treated at the scene by EMS and the suspect was detained around the corner from the bus stop, police said.

