Co-worker describes finding man run over by his own dump truck in South side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO - The death of a truck driver who was run over by his own big rig has left his co-workers stunned and his relatives devastated.

George Gamez, 72, was found dead Friday morning in a parking lot in the 1500 block of W. Hutchins Place.

Juan Garza, who also drives a big rig, said he noticed lights from Gamez's parked pickup and then saw him on the ground when he arrived around 5:45 a.m.

Garza, who does not speak English, said he immediately called another co-worker who then called 9-1-1.

Together, they realized Gamez was not breathing and had no pulse.

When San Antonio police officers arrived, they confirmed that he had died.

Garza said in Spanish that he believes Gamez started up his dump truck to warm it up, then climbed out forgetting it was still in gear.

He said the truck hit Gamez, knocking him down, then rolled over him.

It came to a stop only when it crashed into the front of Garza's big rig, denting its bumper.

Traffic investigators arrived on scene and remained until after daylight to collect evidence.

Relatives of Gamez's also showed up at the scene, sobbing loudly and pleading for information about what happened. Garza described Gamez as a good person.

Police confirmed that his death appears to have been accidental.

