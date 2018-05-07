Top 10 spots for Mother's Day brunch in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Brunch is a popular option for Mother’s Day celebrations and restaurants all over San Antonio will be offering specials this Sunday in honor of mothers everywhere.

The top 10 places for Mother’s Day brunch in San Antonio, according to Yelp, are:

Sangria On the Burg

Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa

Las Canarias

The Bread Box

Whiskey Cake

Geunther House

Feast

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

Cappy’s Restaurant

Yelp is a user review-based website that offers recommendations in a plethora of categories.

Click the restaurants in the list to view brunch menu options.

Other Mother’s Day specials:

Baskin-Robbins -- Save $3 off an ice cream cake with this coupon.

Mrs. Fields -- Save 15 percent on all Mother’s Day gifts with code MDay15.

Shari’s Berries -- Save 20 percent on orders over $29.

