News

Torchy's Tacos opening second location in San Antonio

New location opens Aug. 21

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Torchy’s Tacos is opening a second San Antonio location at The Rim on August 21.

The popular taco chain started as a food truck in Austin and has since expanded to Colorado, Oklahoma and numerous Texas cities.

More News Headlines

Anyone who visits the new Torchy’s Tacos location on opening day will be entered in a raffle to win free tacos for one year.

The Torchy’s team will provide a free preview party Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m., and attendees will receive free tacos and drinks. Torchy’s staff recommends arriving early to ensure admittance, according to a press release.

 

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.