Torchy's Tacos opening second location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Torchy’s Tacos is opening a second San Antonio location at The Rim on August 21.

The popular taco chain started as a food truck in Austin and has since expanded to Colorado, Oklahoma and numerous Texas cities.

Anyone who visits the new Torchy’s Tacos location on opening day will be entered in a raffle to win free tacos for one year.

The Torchy’s team will provide a free preview party Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m., and attendees will receive free tacos and drinks. Torchy’s staff recommends arriving early to ensure admittance, according to a press release.

