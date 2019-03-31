Truck crash sends 42,000 pounds of avocados spilling into South Llano River

JUNCTION, Texas - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on Friday has a tasty proposal for kayakers after a truck crash sent 42,000 pounds of avocados spilling into the South Llano River near Junction.

The agency is inviting people to grab kayaks, trash bags and tortilla chips to make a party out of river cleanup efforts.

TPWD posted photos of a few bags of the delectable appetizer to Facebook, writing that a number of bags of avocados were spotted littering the river this past week.

The group said the bulk of the avocado bags was spotted between the U.S. 377 crossing and TPWD's public fishing site at County Road 150.

The Facebook post drew a number of funny comments. One person wrote, "This is equivalent to the gold rush for millennials," while another asked: "Is there a size or daily bag limit? Catch and release only?"

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.