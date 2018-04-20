Truck driver James Bradley to be sentenced in human smuggling case

SAN ANTONIO - 61-year-old James Matthew Bradley Jr. will be sentenced on Friday for his role in a human-smuggling operation that resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

Back on Oct. 16, 2017 Bradley pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death and one count of transporting aliens resulting in death.

Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra is presiding over the sentencing for the Louisville, Kentucky truck driver beginning today at 9 a.m.

On July 23, San Antonio police responded to a Walmart at 8538 Interstate 35 shortly after midnight after an officer found a tractor-trailer behind the store with several people standing and lying in the rear of the trailer and Bradley in the cab of the truck.

Bradley was arrested and taken into federal custody.

The Department of Justice said officers discovered 39 people in the trailer at the scene, although court documents estimated the trailer contained between 70 and 180-200 people during its transport.

