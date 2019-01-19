President Trump cites wall in San Antonio to address immigration

SAN ANTONIO - President Donald Trump referenced San Antonio and a wall Saturday morning ahead of his scheduled speech later in the afternoon to address immigration and the ongoing government shutdown.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said:

“Everybody knows that walls work. You look at different places they put up a wall, no problem. You look at San Antonio," Trump said. "You look at so many different places. They go from one of the most unsafe cities in the country to one of the safest cities, immediately, immediately.”

Trump cites San Antonio as an example of a city where a border wall has worked. It’s located 150 miles north of Mexico and there is no wall. pic.twitter.com/CyiOiGuCy3 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 19, 2019

It's unclear why Trump referenced San Antonio or whether he misspoke.

Video of Trump's comments spread online and across social media with many people confused because San Antonio does not have a border wall and is located 150 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border.

Trump is expected to outline a new deal and possible concessions to Democrats during his speech Saturday in hopes of ending the shutdown, according to The Associated Press.

