Tubing temporarily suspended on Comal River due to hydraulic fuel leak

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A small hydraulic fuel leak has caused areas of the Comal River to temporarily shut down while crews work to clean up the mess.

The New Braunfels Fire Department has deployed boats to help clean the river after approximately 30 gallons of fuel spilled on the rail bridge above Texas Tubes.

The fluid spilled from a ruptured hydraulic line.

Hinman Island Drive is currently closed and tubing has been temporarily suspended to help expedite the cleanup.

Recreational activities will resume as soon as the spill is contained, which is expected to happen in the next several hours, according to a press release.

