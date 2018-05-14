Man sustains head injuries after being hit by train

SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway after a man was hit by a train early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on tracks located near West Martin Street and North Medina Street just north of downtown.

According to police, the train engineer saw the man on the train tracks and tried to stop but was unsuccessful.

The train moves slower through the area only reaching about 20 miles per hour, officials said. The victim was stuck but was conscious and breathing when transported to an area hospital.

Police said it is unclear as to why the man was on the train tracks. The name and age of the victim are not currently known.

West Martin Street between Frio Street and Colorado Street are currently closed as emergency crews work at the scene.

Officers tell me one man sustained severe head injuries after he was hit by this train pic.twitter.com/Aftvnt5qiH — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) May 14, 2018

