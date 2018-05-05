Man struck by train walks away with scratches

SAN ANTONIO - A homeless man who was hit by a train while attempting to cross the railroad tracks early Saturday morning walked away with only a scratch to his forehead, police said.

The man told police he didn't see the train as he tried to cross the tracks at Martin Street and Comal Street around 3:30 a.m.

The man suffered a cut to his forehead and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The train continued on its route after someone checked for any damage.

