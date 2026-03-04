Skip to main content
Weather

Isolated storms today, higher rain chances this weekend

Severe storms are possible

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Storm chances peak this weekend and Tuesday of next week. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • AM CLOUDS/DRIZZLE: Damp this AM, partly cloudy afternoon
  • ISOLATED STORMS: Chance of storms late today, mainly west of I-35
  • WEEKEND STORMS: Highest odds of rain Saturday afternoon into Sunday

FORECAST

TODAY

Cloudy, with drizzle this morning, then partial clearing this afternoon. It’ll be another warm day. This evening, we’ll watch for a few storms popping up, mainly west of I-35. Any storms that move across the Rio Grande from Mexico this have the potential to be strong to severe.

Severe storms are possible west of San Antonio this evening. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

On Friday, an approaching storm system will give us another round of isolated storms. Better chances show up on Saturday afternoon. A front will slip into the area and showers and storms will focus along the boundary. This elevated rain chance continues into Sunday. Strong storms will be possible, along with areas of street flooding.

A front will focus rain chances this weekend. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

A small break in the action occurs on Monday, before storm chances pick up again on Tuesday.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

