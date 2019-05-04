Victim identified in traffic accident that closed IH-35 late Friday

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A fatal traffic accident closed down IH-35 for two hours at approximately 10:45 p.m. Friday at the Highway 123 overpass near exit 202 in San Marcos.

Pedro Roman-Abarca, 58, was driving a Honda in the southbound left lane of IH-35 when he passed a Ford F150 in the southbound center lane, according to an investigation from the San Marcos Police Department Collision Investigation Team.

According to a news release, Roman-Abarca lost control of the Honda due to heavy rains and struck the center concrete divider before spinning back into the southbound traffic lanes, where he was struck by the Ford.

Roman-Abarca was taken to Central Texas Medical Center and died as a result from his injuries from the crash.

Enedina Roman, 62, was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to Seton Medical Center Hays for surgery. The extent of her injuries is currently unknown, according to a spokesperson with the city of San Marcos.

The Ford struck the driver's side of the Honda and propelled the Honda back into the concrete divider, according to the news release.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured and the investigation into the accident remains open.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.