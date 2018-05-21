View list of top-ranked elementary, middle, high schools in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Children at Risk released data for the top performing schools in San Antonio for 2018 Monday morning.
Schools are assigned grades based on school performance, student growth, academic achievement and college readiness for high schools.
Academic and student achievement scores are based on standardized test grades from the STAAR tests and how those scores compare to other schools in similar levels of poverty.
Student growth is measured by how students improve on their STAAR tests in a single school year and not based on the number of new students entering the school.
College readiness is based on how many high school students are graduating on time and participating in other college readiness activities, according to Texas School Guide.
According to the Children at Risk findings these are the top schools in San Antonio:
Top 5 San Antonio elementary schools:
Hardy Oak Elementary
Hoffman Lane Elementary
Wilderness Oak Elementary
Crest View Elementary
Blattman Elementary
Top 5 San Antonio middle schools:
Young Women’s Leadership Academy
Basis San Antonio - Shavano Campus
Lopez Middle
Great Hearts Irving
Smiths Valley Middle
Top 10 San Antonio high schools:
Young Women’s Leadership Academy
Judson Early College Academy
Health Careers High School
Travis Early College High School
Johnson High School
Harmony Science Academy - Laredo
Memorial Early College High School with St. Philips
School of Science and Technology
Clark High School
Brandeis High School
Don’t see your school on the list? You can search your high school here.
