View list of top-ranked elementary, middle, high schools in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Children at Risk released data for the top performing schools in San Antonio for 2018 Monday morning.

Schools are assigned grades based on school performance, student growth, academic achievement and college readiness for high schools.

Academic and student achievement scores are based on standardized test grades from the STAAR tests and how those scores compare to other schools in similar levels of poverty.

Student growth is measured by how students improve on their STAAR tests in a single school year and not based on the number of new students entering the school.

College readiness is based on how many high school students are graduating on time and participating in other college readiness activities, according to Texas School Guide.

TRENDING: San Antonio could get Waffle House following viral tweet

According to the Children at Risk findings these are the top schools in San Antonio:

Top 5 San Antonio elementary schools:

Hardy Oak Elementary

Hoffman Lane Elementary

Wilderness Oak Elementary

Crest View Elementary

Blattman Elementary

Top 5 San Antonio middle schools:

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Basis San Antonio - Shavano Campus

Lopez Middle

Great Hearts Irving

Smiths Valley Middle

Top 10 San Antonio high schools:

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Judson Early College Academy

Health Careers High School

Travis Early College High School

Johnson High School

Harmony Science Academy - Laredo

Memorial Early College High School with St. Philips

School of Science and Technology

Clark High School

Brandeis High School

Don’t see your school on the list? You can search your high school here.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.