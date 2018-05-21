News

San Antonio could get Waffle House following viral tweet

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator
Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO - Waffle House could be coming to San Antonio based on tweets from the 24-hour restaurant chain.

One forward-thinking Twitter user, @Park, printed approximately 500 pages of tweets asking Waffle House to open a location in San Antonio and mailed it to Waffle House headquarters.

There’s also been an established Twitter account, @WaffleHouseInSA, that’s been campaigning to bring the breakfast establishment to Alamo City since July 2015.

Waffle House received the five-pound stack of tweets sent in by Park and tweeted a promising, “We see you San Antonio.”

Waffle House currently has more than 2,100 locations in the U.S.

