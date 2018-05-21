San Antonio could get Waffle House following viral tweet

SAN ANTONIO - Waffle House could be coming to San Antonio based on tweets from the 24-hour restaurant chain.

One forward-thinking Twitter user, @Park, printed approximately 500 pages of tweets asking Waffle House to open a location in San Antonio and mailed it to Waffle House headquarters.

There’s also been an established Twitter account, @WaffleHouseInSA, that’s been campaigning to bring the breakfast establishment to Alamo City since July 2015.

Waffle House received the five-pound stack of tweets sent in by Park and tweeted a promising, “We see you San Antonio.”

Waffle House currently has more than 2,100 locations in the U.S.

Kudos to @Park for printing out 500 pages of tweets asking for a @WaffleHouse in San Antonio and express-mailing it to the CEO! (Did you know 500 pages weighs 5 pounds?)



San Antonio is definitely #WaffleHouseReady!



Let's smother & cover South Texas!! https://t.co/TpzYtOcx0I — Waffle House in SA (@WaffleHouseInSA) May 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.