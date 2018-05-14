Viral video shows 1 dog saving another from drowning in pool

SHOW LOW, Arizona - Smokey and Remus are two dogs who have one incredible viral video.

Smokey fell into a backyard pool May 1 and was in danger of drowning, according to owner Laurie Becerra.

Laurie, and her husband Jay Becerra, have a camera outside their home that records for 24 hours, Laurie said in a Facebook post.

Smokey can be seen struggling to get out of the pool, and the video shows the dog becoming visibly more stressed.

Remus, the other dog in the video, can be seen attempting to rescue Smokey but first attempts are unsuccessful.

After initial attempts fail to get Smokey out of the pool, Remus jumps in and uses his body to help push Smokey back onto dry land.

Incredibly, both dogs are unharmed after the ordeal.

"Jay saw Smokey all wet and wanted to see what happened. They were horsing around and he just fell in," Laurie wrote.

Watch the video of the daring dog rescue below:

