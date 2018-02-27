Viral video shows man smoking under subway commuter train

NEW YORK - A video showing a man smoking on the subway tracks has gone viral overnight, accumulating more than 170,000 likes in 24 hours.

Shon Mogharabi posted the video to Twitter Monday, saying that he might have lived in the Big Apple a little too long.

San Antonio makes Forbes' top 10 coolest U.S. cities to visit list

"He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train,” Mogharabi posted.

Watch the video below:

Been living in NYC way too long. Saw a guy on the tracks this AM, with the B train speeding ahead. Tried to pull him out and he ducked under the tracks. He’s all good, he was just enjoying a morning cig under the train. pic.twitter.com/SV20vtj6go — Shon Mogharabi (@ShonNotSean) February 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.