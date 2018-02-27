San Antonio makes Forbes' top 10 coolest U.S. cities to visit list

SAN ANTONIO - Forbes compiled a list of the coolest cities in the U.S. for travelers to visit, and San Antonio rounded out the list at No. 10.

The list was put together using tips from high-end travel designers.

"These are people who deal in the exotic, who send their clients to have once-in-a-lifetime experiences in far-flung locales,” Forbes reported.

Domestically, the top 10 places to go according to Forbes are:

Louisville, Kentucky

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Detroit, Michigan

Savannah, Georgia

Portland, Maine

Columbus, Indiana

Richmond, Virginia

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Baltimore, Maryland

San Antonio, Texas

Read detailed information about each destination in the Forbes article here.

San Antonio made the list for several reasons, including the Blue Star Brewery, Fiesta, the Tricentennial celebrations in 2018 and two local food classics — barbacoa breakfast tacos and fideo soup.

Tom Marchant, co-founder and owner of luxury travel site Black Tomato, noted Fiesta is Alamo City’s answer to Mardi Gras and “the city goes wild with cultural events.”

Indeed.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.