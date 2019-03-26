VIRAL VIDEO: South Texas chase ends with several people bailing from truck

ENCINO, Texas - Video of a South Texas car chase involving the Brooks County Sheriff's Office is going viral.

The Sheriff's Office shared dash camera video of what it said was a pursuit of a Ford F-250 that had been reported stolen. It's unclear when the stop occurred as the video does not have a date stamp, but the Houston Chronicle reported that the video may be a few years old.

The video shows law enforcement pursuing the truck until the driver pulls over along the shoulder of a road. Individuals in the truck open the doors while the car is still in motion and proceed to get out of the truck and run.

People in the bed of the truck are seen flinging a piece of plywood off of themselves before jumping out of the truck bed and running. Approximately 10 people are seen running from the vehicle.

A request to the Brooks County Sheriff's Office for more information about the incident was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

The video has been viewed more than 7 million times since it was posted Friday.

The footage has drawn thousands of comments, with one person remarking, "That’s a good commercial for Ford. How many people can you fit in a Ford?"

