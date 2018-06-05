Watch GMSA for June 5, 2018 with GMSA First Look

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's on Good Morning San Antonio for Tuesday, June 5:

What's Trending:

AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-month-old kidnapped at knifepoint by registered sex offender

Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy. State police believe she is in extreme danger.

Spurs Coyote crashes San Antonio quinceanera

The Spurs are not in this year's NBA Finals, which means the team's world-famous mascot, the Coyote, has had some free time.

Blue Bell releases southern blackberry cobbler flavor with bits of flaky pie crust

One of Texas' favorite ice cream manufacturers announced a new flavor.

GMSA News Headlines:

9-month old baby dies after being left in vehicle near Houston

Authorities say a 9-month-old child is dead after being left unattended in a hot vehicle in Harris County.

Siblings found chained up in backyard celebrate finding forever family

Three San Antonio siblings found living in deplorable conditions in the backyard of a Bexar County home in 2016 have a new chance at life.

Fire caused by late-night cooking severely damages East Side home

Some late-night cooking resulted in a large fire that severely damaged a home on the city's East Side.

