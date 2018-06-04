AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-month-old kidnapped at knifepoint by registered sex offender

DANVILLE, Va. - Virginia State Police have issued an AMBER Alert for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy. State police believe she is in extreme danger.

She was last seen around 7:55 p.m. Sunday at the Kwik Stop in Danville on Riverside Drive.

According to police, she was taken by 51-year-old Carl Ray Kennedy. Police say he is a registered sex offender in North Carolina. Kennedy is out a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

He allegedly assaulted her mother with a knife before taking the child. They were last seen heading eastbound on Route 58.

Danville Police Department/Provided

Kennedy is described as 5'8" tall, 170 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown short-sleeved shirt with gray shorts and black and white Sketchers. He has a tattoo of a skull on his left forearm and a tattoo of a skull with a bandana over the mouth on his right forearm. He also has an eye tattoo on the back of his right hand, a tattoo of a pitbull with American bulldog written under it on his right arm, and a wizard on his left upper arm.

Kennedy is believed to be heading toward North Carolina. He may be driving a gold 2007 Suzuki Forenza 4-door with North Carolina tags FAA-1873 or EKZ 5093. These tags do not belong on this car. Danville police said at one point that he may be driving a Subaru Impreza, but they are now saying that it is a Suzuki.

He may also have access to a burgundy Toyota Camry, a blue Jeep Cherokee and a Dodge truck. It is likely Kennedy is using the NC FAA-1873 tags on one or more of these vehicles.

The last known location for Kennedy was in Randolph County, North Carolina.

Emma Grace is 18 lbs. and was last seen wearing a light blue onesie. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Contact police immediately with any information.

A generic image of a 2007 Suzuki Forenza. VSP/Provided

