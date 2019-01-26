Chase ends after man, BCSO K9 dog shot on Loop 1604

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A chase that started in Karnes County ended with one man and a BCSO K9 dog shot in West Bexar County.

Karnes County Sheriff Dwayne Villanueva said the chase started off as a routine traffic stop with Karnes City police. The man then led officers in a pursuit throughout Karnes County for about 30 minutes before moving on to Bexar County, the sheriff said.

The chase ended in the area of Loop 1604 and Highway 151 with the man getting out of his truck and leaving his truck in reverse. The truck hit a Bexar County Sheriff's Office patrol car. The man was then seen walking down Loop 1604 slowly.

The man was seen walking with a firearm and pointed it at his head a few times.

A police dog was deployed to try to subdue the man.

KSAT's Sky12 caught the man shooting at the dog before he collapsed. That's when officers moved in to secure the scene.

