WATCH: Shark heist suspect smiles as he tells KSAT he 'didn't steal no f-----g shark'

Leon Valley Police say 38-year-old Anthony Shannon confessed to stealing a shark from the San Antonio Aquarium on Saturday, but on Tuesday, Shannon said he had no information on the shark heist.

KSAT cameras captured the moment Shannon was released from police custody after posting a $10,000 bail Tuesday afternoon.

While leaving the Bexar County Magistrate's Office, Shannon flicked off the camera and smiled as he said he "didn't steal no f------g shark." When asked why he was at the magistrate's office, he said he was there to see a friend.

Shannon attempted to block his face from KSAT photographers, repeatedly denying any involvement in the shark theft.

Shannon was one of three people people captured on surveillance video stealing the horn shark using a stroller by disguising the shark as a baby, investigators have said.

To the surprise of aquarium staff and police, the foot-and-a-half-long shark -- named "Miss Helen" -- was found in good health and returned to the aquarium just after 9 p.m. Monday.

Shannon is charged with felony theft $2,500 to $30,000.

