Freezing reptile dubbed 'Lizard in a blizzard' is rescued after being buried in Rhode Island snow

This photo provided by the New England Wildlife Center shows a tegu lizard which was found buried in snow in Providence, R.I., in late January 2025. (New England Wildlife Center via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Wildlife officials say a “lizard in a blizzard” has been rescued after a man discovered the large cold-blooded reptile buried in snow in Rhode Island, somehow surviving the frigid temperatures.

According to the New England Wildlife Center, the Providence man spotted the tegu lizard from his driveway on Tuesday. The reptile was quickly brought it indoors and wrapped in a T-shirt to help conserve heat.

ET Reptiles, a reptile store based in Rhode Island, agreed to pick up the tegu and take it to an animal hospital. There, veterinarians found the tegu to be “extremely weak, underweight, and not moving well." The tegu's tongue had also suffered frostbite and muscle weakness due to prolonged exposure to the cold — a circumstance that leads to cell failure in cold-blooded animals in low temperatures.

A small portion of the tegu's tongue was amputated to help with its recovery.

“He is now resting comfortably and finally warm, which makes all the difference!” the wildlife center said in a social media post. "We will be rooting for a good outcome and will share updates as we have them.”

The center says it's unknown if the lizard escaped on its own from wherever it was being kept or was abandoned.

The black and white lizards are native to South America and have become popular in the pet trade. They have become known as an invasive species in certain states, like Florida, as more owners who had intended to keep them as pets abandon them into the wild. They can grow to 4 feet (122 centimeters) long.