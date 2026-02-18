Loose dog makes Olympic cameo on the cross-country ski course at the Milan Cortina Games In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP) In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP) In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP) In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, an official holds a dog after it ran onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)
TESERO – A surprise participant in Wednesday’s action at the Milan Cortina Olympics had four legs and zero concern for race times.
As elite cross-country skiers pushed to the finish in the women’s team sprint heats, a dog wandered onto the course and ran with athletes down the straightaway.
Racers stayed focused as spectators cheered on the canine intruder before it crossed the finish line and was restrained by venue officials.
The dog had slipped away from a local owner while out on a nearby walk, officials later said.
The incident came on the same day and the same course where Olympic history was made:
Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway won his record 10th gold medal and his fifth of the Milan Cortina Games.
