Welcome, y'all: Texas among friendliest US states

It's official. Texas hospitality trumps (nearly) all states in the nation.

Big 7, an international travel blog, featured the Lone Star State as the fourth friendliest state in the U.S.

"Texas’ enthusiastic locals and greetings of ‘Howdy!’ everywhere you go have surely helped it secure its place among the friendliest states in America. Its large cities are boosted with small town vibes from locals, who will welcome you with open arms," the ranking states.

Ahead of Texas are South Carolina, Tennessee and Minnesota -- for reasons unknown to us Texans.

Top 10 friendliest states in the U.S.

Minnesota Tennessee South Carolina Texas Wyoming Indiana Colorado Kansas Oklahoma Hawaii

Unsurprisingly, New York was pegged as the least friendly state.

The Sunshine State ranked among the least friendly states at 42 and California ranked 40th.

Big 7 Travel arrived at its ranking by polling its 1.5 million social media followers. The full list can be found on BigSevenTravel.com.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.