‘Well-seasoned criminal' stole 13 briskets from H-E-B worth $400, police say

NEW BRAUNFELS - The New Braunfels Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing 13 briskets from an H-E-B grocery store.

The man, identified by police as the “brisket bandit” and a “well-seasoned criminal,” is seen in an image shared by NBPD walking out of an H-E-B.

NBPD officials said the man stole from the same grocery store twice on separate days; the store is located off FM 306 near Interstate 35 in New Braunfels.

Officials said the first incident occurred May 9, when the unidentified man walked out of the H-E-B with seven beef briskets.

"Then, the suspect really rubbed it in and raised the steaks when he returned to the same store on May 11th and stole an additional 6 briskets, making him a well-seasoned criminal that has gotten away with a total of about $400 in beef," NBPD officials said on the department's Facebook page.

The man who is believed to be in his 30s was seen on surveillance driving a white Ford Expedition.

NBPD officials said they’d like to “meat him in person” so they can “grill him” about the thefts.

Anyone with information could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by submitting a tip anonymously to Comal County Crime Stoppers, either by phone at 830-620-TIPS (8477), online at www.comalcrimestoppers.org, or by downloading the “P3” mobile app.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.