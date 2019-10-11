Why I Walk: Brotherly rivalry to raise funds for Alzheimer's research

SAN ANTONIO - According to the Alzheimer’s Association, someone in the United States develops the disease every 65 seconds.

There are more than 5 million Americans currently living with the disease.

That’s why the organization is hosting its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Among the participants are a pair of brothers who use fun, brotherly rivalry to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research every year.

Miguel Martinez and Matthew Skinner created Beard vs. Beans, an organization that raises awareness and donations for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The brothers compete to see who can raise more money. To donate to Beard vs. Beans click here:

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is coming to San Antonio Saturday, Oct. 19.

To register or donate, click here.

