Winning lottery ticket sold in San Antonio nets South Texas winner $1 million

SAN ANTONIO - An Atascosa resident has claimed $1 million in the Stacks of Cash lottery scratch-off game.

This is the first of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be won from the Stacks of Cash game, which offers more than $100 million in total prizes.

The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket from New Somerset Express at 7223 Somerset Rd. in San Antonio.

San Antonio has had two other million-dollar winners in lottery scratch-off games in July.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.