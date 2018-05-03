Woman fighting with boyfriend sets fire in home with 2-month-old inside, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a woman accused of setting a fire in her home with her 2-month-old baby inside.

Israel Reyes, 19, is charged with arson and endangering a child.

An arrest warrant affidavit said on March 2 Reyes' boyfriend had left their home in the 2100 block of Ruiz Street to get baby formula for their child after the pair had been arguing throughout the day.

While gone, the boyfriend started receiving text messages and calls from Reyes saying she would start destroying property. That's when, the affidavit said, Reyes sent her boyfriend a picture of a small fire and then another of the fire growing.

The affidavit said the boyfriend called police who then determined the fire was set intentionally. Reyes was taken into police custody.

