Woman gets involved in search for missing King Jay Davila

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is doing her part in helping find a missing 8-month-old boy.

Stacy Smith is handing out and posting flyers and spreading the word on social media about the disappearance of King Jay Davila, who has been missing for nearly a week.

Smith said she decided to get involved after she and her family went through a similar scenario years ago when her younger brother was kidnapped as a child.

Smith's brother was eventually returned, but it's something she'll never forget.

"Just reflecting on that and being exposed to this situation. It was hard for me to deal with, and I thought, 'This is something I can do is try and bring people together,'" she said.

Smith is part of a Facebook group, Where Is King Jay Davila? that post updates and try and keep each other informed with the latest information from news outlets and police.

King Jay has been missing since Friday, when the baby's father, Christopher Davila, reported to police that someone kidnapped the infant while he left his car unlocked and running while he went inside a convenience store on the city's West Side. Police Chief William McManus said the incident was staged to cover up "foul play."

Christopher Davila was arrested and charged with child endangerment. His cousin, Angie Torres, was arrested on an unrelated charge. Another woman, Savannah Ozuna, was sought by police as a possible witness.

Smith said she won't rest until the baby is found.

"We're all mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandparents. This baby belongs to this city and he needs to be returned," she said.

Smith plans to attend a prayer service Friday night at Monterrey Park for King Jay.

