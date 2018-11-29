Woman pulls knife on man after he complains about her loud fart

DANIA BEACH, Fla. - Shanita Wilson, 37, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man at a Dollar General store in Florida.

Wilson was in line at the retail chain, waiting to pay for items, when the man standing behind her complained about her farting loudly, according to WPLG.

Wilson reportedly told the man she was going to gut him but left the store before striking anyone.

Police were called and Wilson was located nearby after the man identified her.

