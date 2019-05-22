Woman fatally shot, husband detained in far West Side shooting

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A 60-year-old woman was shot and killed during an altercation with her husband at a far West Side home early Wednesday morning.

The fatal shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Luckey Path, not far from Highway 90.

According to deputies, a fight broke out between the woman and her 71-year-old husband just before she was shot. Deputies said they arrived to find the woman unresponsive.

The unidentified woman was taken to University Hospital for her injuries, where she later died.

Deputies said they collected several bullet casings from in front of the house and that the husband was detained at the scene.

The reason for the argument is not currently known. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

