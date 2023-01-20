Video shows 2,000-year-old mummified crocodiles in Egyptian tomb

A newly released video shows mummified crocodiles that were found during a 2019 excavation of an Egyptian tomb.

A research team from Universidad de Jaén in Spain made the discovery of five complete crocodiles and five skulls.

Even though the discovery of mummified crocodiles is not uncommon in the region, these crocodiles were preserved in a way that could provide unique data into the life of ancient Egyptians, researchers concluded.

The discovery was detailed in the journal PLoS ONE.

The crocodiles were not prepared using resin and had no linen bandages due to insect damage, which has allowed scientists to study the bodies and the skeletons of the animals and determine the cause of death.

It’s believed that the crocodiles were preserved during a pre-Ptolemaic date — so they are more than 2,000 years old.

The largest of the crocodiles is more than 11 feet long.

You can watch a video of the discovery in the video player at the top of this article.

