Watch some of the top trending videos on KSAT in 2022

Tour Tony Parker’s house, visit a haunted car wash and check out KSAT News Now

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Clockwise from top left: Tony Parker's house, coyote attacks cat, Seguin fireball, Chick-fil-A employee attacks man trying to carjack woman (KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – Hard news headlines dominated KSAT.com in 2022 but there are other stories that caught the attention of viewers this year as well.

From a tour of a former Spur’s home to a San Antonio car wash — here are some of the most-watched videos on KSAT.com in 2022:

Spurs legend’s home with private water park hits market

Something strange seen in Seguin sky

  • What fell from the sky Sunday night near Seguin? - Shortly after 10 p.m. on July 24, folks around South Central Texas began to notice a boom and a large streak of light leaving a trail across the night sky before fizzling off with a sparkling finish.

KSAT News Now covers what’s trending each weekday at 11 a.m.

Coyote vs. cat

Fiery big rig crash

  • Video shows 18-wheeler catch fire, fly off Texas highway overpass in deadly crash - One person died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas. Police said the 18-wheeler flew off an overpass after colliding with another vehicle. A video captured by another driver shows the big rig catching fire before careening off the northbound lanes of the highway and crashing onto the street below.
One person has died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas.

Wildlife attack caught on camera

Chick-fil-A employee takes down carjacker

Video shows Chick-fil-A employee tackle man attempting to carjack a mother getting her baby out of car - A Chick-fil-A employee went from serving to saving during an attempted carjacking outside a Florida restaurant. A portion of the employee’s tussle with the carjacking suspect was captured on video.

A Chick-fil-A employee went from serving to saving during an attempted carjacking at a Florida restaurant and the incident was partially caught on video.

Rats in a restaurant

A woman recorded rats running around inside a fast food restaurant in Leon Valley, going viral on Tik Tok with nearly 70,000 views.

Haunted car wash

Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. Video sent to KSAT from Azalea Cubriel

Find more year-end stories on the 2022 page.

