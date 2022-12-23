Watch some of the top trending videos on KSAT in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Hard news headlines dominated KSAT.com in 2022 but there are other stories that caught the attention of viewers this year as well.
From a tour of a former Spur’s home to a San Antonio car wash — here are some of the most-watched videos on KSAT.com in 2022:
Spurs legend’s home with private water park hits market
- Take a video tour of Tony Parker’s house, currently on sale for $19.5 million - Originally posted in late 2021, this is one of the top-viewed videos for 2022. Located at 9 Rue Parker, the estate covers roughly 53 acres and is still listed at $19.5 million.
Something strange seen in Seguin sky
- What fell from the sky Sunday night near Seguin? - Shortly after 10 p.m. on July 24, folks around South Central Texas began to notice a boom and a large streak of light leaving a trail across the night sky before fizzling off with a sparkling finish.
KSAT News Now covers what’s trending each weekday at 11 a.m.
- Deadly shooting at TX youth football game, Uvalde CISD to move forward with firing Pete Arredondo - Have you seen KSAT News Now? It’s a live, viewer-driven newscast that takes place weekdays at 11 a.m. Reporters break down the day’s top stories, from news you need to know to what’s trending on TikTok and beyond. This episode is from Aug. 16.
Coyote vs. cat
- Texas cat comes face-to-face with hungry coyote in Surfside Beach and narrowly survives - This kitty managed to stay safe after a coyote attack in a residential area.
Fiery big rig crash
- Video shows 18-wheeler catch fire, fly off Texas highway overpass in deadly crash - One person died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas. Police said the 18-wheeler flew off an overpass after colliding with another vehicle. A video captured by another driver shows the big rig catching fire before careening off the northbound lanes of the highway and crashing onto the street below.
Wildlife attack caught on camera
- Coyote attacks toddler, tries to drag her away - A 2-year-old had to get rabies shots after she was attacked by a coyote in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Chick-fil-A employee takes down carjacker
Video shows Chick-fil-A employee tackle man attempting to carjack a mother getting her baby out of car - A Chick-fil-A employee went from serving to saving during an attempted carjacking outside a Florida restaurant. A portion of the employee’s tussle with the carjacking suspect was captured on video.
Rats in a restaurant
- Woman records video of rats running around Taco Cabana location in Leon Valley - A woman recorded rats running around inside a fast food restaurant in Leon Valley, going viral on Tik Tok with nearly 70,000 views. Rita Longoria recorded at least four rats in the Taco Cabana near Loop 410 and Bandera Road.
Haunted car wash
- San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season - “I wasn’t expecting for the car wash to be as scary as it was, there was a lot of pop ups, they also have you tune in your radio to a certain station and it plays scary music while you’re driving through the car wash,” Azalea Cubriel told KSAT.
Find more year-end stories on the 2022 page.