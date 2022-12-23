Watch some of the top trending videos on KSAT in 2022

Clockwise from top left: Tony Parker's house, coyote attacks cat, Seguin fireball, Chick-fil-A employee attacks man trying to carjack woman

SAN ANTONIO – Hard news headlines dominated KSAT.com in 2022 but there are other stories that caught the attention of viewers this year as well.

From a tour of a former Spur’s home to a San Antonio car wash — here are some of the most-watched videos on KSAT.com in 2022:

Spurs legend’s home with private water park hits market

Something strange seen in Seguin sky

What fell from the sky Sunday night near Seguin? - Shortly after 10 p.m. on July 24, folks around South Central Texas began to notice a boom and a large streak of light leaving a trail across the night sky before fizzling off with a sparkling finish.

Deadly shooting at TX youth football game, Uvalde CISD to move forward with firing Pete Arredondo

Coyote vs. cat

Texas cat comes face-to-face with hungry coyote in Surfside Beach and narrowly survives - This kitty managed to stay safe after a coyote attack in a residential area.

Fiery big rig crash

Video shows 18-wheeler catch fire, fly off Texas highway overpass in deadly crash - One person died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas. Police said the 18-wheeler flew off an overpass after colliding with another vehicle. A video captured by another driver shows the big rig catching fire before careening off the northbound lanes of the highway and crashing onto the street below.

One person has died following a crash on U.S. 75 in Allen, approximately an hour north of Dallas.

Wildlife attack caught on camera

Coyote attacks toddler, tries to drag her away - A 2-year-old had to get rabies shots after she was attacked by a coyote in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Chick-fil-A employee takes down carjacker

Video shows Chick-fil-A employee tackle man attempting to carjack a mother getting her baby out of car - A Chick-fil-A employee went from serving to saving during an attempted carjacking outside a Florida restaurant. A portion of the employee's tussle with the carjacking suspect was captured on video.

A Chick-fil-A employee went from serving to saving during an attempted carjacking at a Florida restaurant and the incident was partially caught on video.

Rats in a restaurant

Woman records video of rats running around Taco Cabana location in Leon Valley - A woman recorded rats running around inside a fast food restaurant in Leon Valley, going viral on Tik Tok with nearly 70,000 views. Rita Longoria recorded at least four rats in the Taco Cabana near Loop 410 and Bandera Road.

A woman recorded rats running around inside a fast food restaurant in Leon Valley, going viral on Tik Tok with nearly 70,000 views.

Haunted car wash

San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season - "I wasn't expecting for the car wash to be as scary as it was, there was a lot of pop ups, they also have you tune in your radio to a certain station and it plays scary music while you're driving through the car wash," Azalea Cubriel told KSAT.

Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. Video sent to KSAT from Azalea Cubriel

