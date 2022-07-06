Woman records video of rats running around Taco Cabana location in Leon Valley

A woman recorded rats running around inside a fast food restaurant in Leon Valley, going viral on Tik Tok with nearly 70,000 views.

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A woman recorded rats running around inside a fast food restaurant in Leon Valley, going viral on Tik Tok with nearly 70,000 views.

Rita Longoria recorded at least four rats in the Taco Cabana near Loop 410 and Bandera Road.

Longoria said she was hoping to pick up food early Sunday morning, but instead of seeing employees, she saw the rats moving in the kitchen. She said she then recorded a video and posted it on Tik Tok to alert others.

“It was disgusting. It was, like, unreal. It was unbelievable shock,” Longoria said. “I wanted it to blow up, not for myself. I wanted it to blow up because people needed to know. I mean, people can get sick.”

A KSAT crew went by the restaurant on Tuesday to find it closed with a sign on the door apologizing for the inconvenience.

Taco Cabana officials said the pests migrated from an outside source within the previous 48 to 72 hours.

Officials with the company say the location will reopen to customers on Wednesday.

Ad

Taco Cabana issued the following statement:

“On Sunday, July 3, 2022, pest activity was identified at Taco Cabana’s restaurant location at 6040 Bandera in San Antonio, TX. The location was immediately closed and a thorough inspection and extensive sanitation was completed. The health and safety of Taco Cabana’s guests and team members, and the cleanliness and high-quality standards of all Taco Cabana restaurants, is, and remains to be, the utmost priority. This was an isolated incident and TC investigated, then worked swiftly and efficiently to address and eliminate the pest situation. The pests are confirmed to have recently migrated from an outside source within the previous 48 to 72 hours, as mandated third-party sanitation and Health Department inspections revealed no recent activity prior to July 3, 2022.”

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Behind the Kitchen Door section