San Antonio car wash opens haunted tunnel for scary clean service during Halloween season

SAN ANTONIO – You can get a scary clean car at Super Sudz Car Wash this Halloween season.

Super Sudz, located at 6780 Bandera Road, transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October.

“I wasn’t expecting for the car wash to be as scary as it was, there was a lot of pop ups, they also have you tune in your radio to a certain station and it plays scary music while you’re driving through the car wash,” Azalea Cubriel told KSAT.

Cubriel visited Super Sudz on Saturday night with her boyfriend Omar and said it was a fun experience. She shared a video of her visit with KSAT, which can be viewed in the media player at the top of this article.

“You just don’t know what’s to come when you’re in there, which makes it exciting,” Cubriel said.

The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine and more.

Officials with the car wash said the experience is only $20 for members.

“I definitely recommend going if you just like to try out new things,” Cubriel said.

“This is the first year we have had this offering and there is usually little to no wait,” said spokesperson Devon Elizabeth Shipley.

Another San Antonio car wash is set to open a tunnel of terror this October as well.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash, located at 23202 Highway 281, will open its haunted experience from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 28-31. Full details on the tunnel of terror wash have not been released.

